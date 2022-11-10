OASIS immersion is inviting folks to a fascinating and trippy tribute to the VR (virtual reality) industry for the world premiere of its new immersive exhibition, transformé.

For the first time ever, a completely immersive walkthrough experience has been developed from works originally designed for VR headsets.

The entire “transformé” show will last for 80 minutes and will follow a three-step journey that leads visitors to discover “evocative universes inspired by real-life events.”

We told you, it’s trippy.

“The exhibition is an invitation to view the world through the eyes of various protagonists, offering an inspiring perspective into the power of courage and empathy,” says transformé.

The exhibition will kick off its four-month-long stay in Montreal starting January 19 exclusively at OASIS immersion at Palais des congrès de Montréal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Shows will be offered from 1 pm to 9 pm (every 20 minutes) and cost $32.19 for adults, and $25.87 for seniors and students.

transformé exhibits will be offered from Thursday to Sunday until April.