Montreal's ceramic café is the ultimate rainy day activity

As we dive head-first into another bitterly cold Montreal winter, finding things to do around the city becomes a bit more challenging.
But for those who want to fill their lazy Sundays with a cozy and fulfilling activity, they need look no further than Le Céramic Café Studio. With its flaghip store in Le Plateau, this local hotspot allows customers to sip on a latte or eat a sandwich while creating some pretty magnificent ceramic art.
Here’s how it works: choose an object, pick your colours, and get painting. It’s that simple.
When: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 12:30 am; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 10 pm
Where: 4338 Saint Denis
Price: $9 to $15 (varies by time)