Montreal's ceramic café is the ultimate rainy day activity

As we dive head-first into another bitterly cold Montreal winter, finding things to do around the city becomes a bit more challenging.

But for those who want to fill their lazy Sundays with a cozy and fulfilling activity, they need look no further than Le Céramic Café Studio. With its flaghip store in Le Plateau, this local hotspot allows customers to sip on a latte or eat a sandwich while creating some pretty magnificent ceramic art.

Here’s how it works: choose an object, pick your colours, and get painting. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céramic Café Studio (@ceramiccafestudio)

From mugs to bowls to piggy banks, the array of paintable objects at Ceramic Café, which launched in 1997, is massive. And with over 60 colours on hand, the creative possibilities are truly endless.

Prices of the ceramics vary in general between $8 and $39. Once you’re done decorating your ceramic piece, the staff takes it from you and heats it in their 2000°F kiln oven, giving you the chance to pick it up once it’s ready.

While the café does accept walk-ins, it is strongly suggested you book in advance through their website as spots tend to fill up quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céramic Café Studio (@ceramiccafestudio)

When: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 12:30 am; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 4338 Saint Denis

Price: $9 to $15 (varies by time)