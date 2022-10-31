November nights: 6 concerts to catch in Montreal this month

There’s no denying that November is not necessarily the most exciting month of the year.

And while this segue period between fall and winter can be a little grey and dreary, there is still much to look forward to on the concert scene. With venues around Montreal getting set to host a variety of performers spanning multiple generations and genres, it’s going to be a good month for live music.

Here are six of the most exciting gigs hitting Montreal’s stages over the next month.

Beatles fans and classical music admirers will find themselves in the same room when a Paul McCartney orchestra tribute hits the Place des Arts stage. Guests can expect to hear renditions of hits like “Penny Lane,” “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” and many more.

This legendary singer (and TikTok sensation) is returning to Place des Arts after rocking the house back in May. Don’t miss your chance to hear “A Man Without Love” and “Spanish Eyes” live.

This JUNO award-winning band is coming to MTELUS on November 23. Fans of the rock ensemble can expect to hear familiar favourites as well as new tracks from their 2021 album Blink Once.

The Italian rock foursome is hitting Montreal on November 24. The X Factor and Eurovision winners will most likely strut their stuff to hits like “Supermodel,” “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” and their insanely popular cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin.'”

This Canadian singer and songwriter will hit the MTELUS stage with special guests Nija and Leila Dey on November 26. You can nab a general admission ticket for around $50.

As part of his ongoing North American Multitude tour Stromae will bring his unique brand of French hip-hop and electronic music to the Bell Centre stage at the end of November.