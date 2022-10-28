Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces Montreal show

Get ready, Montreal! The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to the Bell Centre with a show next June.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s Queen of Me Tour.

The country queen Shania Twain will be visiting us next summer as part of the Queen of Me Tour! 👑 🎟 November 4 at 10 a.m. June 12: Scotiabank Centre

June 14: Avenir Centre

June 18: Centre Bell pic.twitter.com/pdM5Wd4EmS — evenko (@evenko) October 28, 2022

This is welcome news to Shania fans in Montreal, with her last performance in the city in 2015 during her Rock This Country Tour.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.