Comfy new restaurant-cafe-wine bar hybrid opens in Montreal

A new all-in-one restaurant has just opened in Montreal.

Nolan, a cozy morning to night spot, is up and running on the ever-busy Notre Dame Ouest.

While speaking with Daily Hive, co-owner Abel Garcia-Goulet says Nolan is a cafe, restaurant, and wine bar that serves up “chef-driven market-fresh food in a laid-back and casual atmosphere.”

Nolan’s head chef, Vincent Lepage (of Knuckles Cantine & Vins), brings seasonal and fresh-fresh products to “cook more meat to the bone,” says Garcia-Goulet. The owner says Nolan offers way more than just meat, highlighting its dishes that offer clams with rhubarb, radishes in ranch, smoke egg asparagus, and spaghetti alla chittara. Even though Garcia-Goulet says Nolan’s PEI striploin pepper steak should be kept on Montreal foodie’s radar.

The 45-seat Nolan is designed to resemble and feel like a living room and takes no reservations. Simply walk in any time from 9 am to 12 am and enjoy everything from early morning coffees to late-night dinners.

Nolan

When: Wednesday – Sunday

Time: 9 am – 12 am

Where: 1752 Notre-Dame Ouest