Brand new casse-croûte (with all-day breakfast) just opened in Montreal

Quebec and casse-croûtes are such a beautiful marriage.

They go together like peanut butter and jam, steamé hot dogs and ketchup, or Montreal and construction cones.

And for Montrealers looking to scarf back some tasty casse-croûtes bites, a brand new no-frill greasy spoon has opened in Verdun.

Millmans describes itself as a “casse-croûte 4 the masses,” dishing out a menu that includes all-day breakfast (looking at you, hangover mornings), along with all of the Quebec casse-croûtes classics including smoked meat, hand-cut fries, fried chicken, breakfast sandwiches, and really thick pancakes.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Millmans Owner and Chef Nicholas Gaudette says his new spot on Wellington is “all about taking the classic casse-croûte experience and elevating it, all while staying true to the convivial and honest nature of a diner.”

Gaudette says Millmans does that by offering good coffee, tasty bites, great music, better service, and “simple food done with attention to detail.”

He says Millmans is already known for its thick-cut bacon, fluffy pancakes, and homemade lox, and took inspiration from other classic Montreal casse-croûtes like Cosmos, Greenspot, and Chez Nick.

Gaudette says his go-to meal at Millmans — which opened on May 13 — would be a classic cheeseruger and a chocolate milkshake.

Come on Verdun, what more could you want?

Millmans is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm.

