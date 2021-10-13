Some of the best Halloween costume stores in Montreal

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.
Now that Halloween is rapidly approaching, it might be time to get yourself a costume.
Luckily, Montreal has a bunch of spooky shops where you can get those fangs, fake blood, and wig to really put your costume together.
Or maybe you want to go all out and buy an already-made costume? No judgement here.
But if you want to win first prize at a Halloween costume party, these spots should be on your spooky season radar.
Imagine Le Fun
View this post on Instagram
From masks, wigs, makeup, and accessories Imagine Le Fun has a wide range of Halloween goodies to choose from.
There are two locations spread out across Montreal, both of which offer full ready-to-wear costumes and, of course, candy if you need to restock.
Address: 4815 Boulevard Saint Laurent & 34 Mont-Royal Est
Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 10 am – 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; Monday – Tuesday, 10 am – 6 pm
Eva B
View this post on Instagram
Eva B is a trip.
It’s part thrift shop, part café, and it’s loaded with second-hand clothes, accessories, and shoes — great for Halloween searching.
The three-floor shop has an extensive collection of themed costumes, and the store specializes in period costumes. So if you’re looking to do a bit of time travelling this year, Eva B should be your go-to.
And heck, if some of these costumes are too pricey, the store offers costume rentals (and complimentary popcorn when you walk in. What more could you want?)
Address: 2015 Boulevard St-Laurent
Hours: 11 am – 7 pm
Oya Costumes
View this post on Instagram
Oya Costumes has it all — Fortnite, Disney villains, Marvel heroes, Star Wars, ninjas, witches, pirates, and even Carole Baskins.
They’re based out of Griffintown but are functioning exclusively online due to the ongoing pandemic.
Address: 4710 Rue Saint-Ambroise #119
Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9 am – 5 pm
Village des Valeurs
View this post on Instagram
Village des Valeurs doesn’t really specialize in Halloween costumes, but every year they release a huge line of spooky costumes.
You’ll find costumes for kids and adults, all at reasonable prices compared to other shops that specialize in Halloween.
Address: 4906 Jean Talon Street Ouest
Hours: 10 am – 9 pm
Giggles
View this post on Instagram
Giggles is the king of Montreal costumes, housing a massive selection all year round. Their delivery service will even drop off your Halloween costumes and party supplies right at your door, anywhere in the Greater Montreal area.
Address: 7143 Newman Boulevard
Hours: 10 am – 9 pm
Party Expert
View this post on Instagram
Party Expert has a great balance of fun costumes for the kids and a bit more adult-themed costumes for the big ones.
We’re talking sexy nurses and Harry Potter characters for the adults and ghostbusters for the kids.
Address: 1022 Rue Du Marché Central
Hours: 10 am – 6 pm
Spirit Halloween
View this post on Instagram
You’ve seen Spirit Halloween shops pop up all over the city since you were a kid. This year, the franchise has set up a massive warehouse in Laval full of all kinds of costumes and accessories for the whole family.
Address: 3003 Boulevard le Carrefour L007B, Laval
Hours: 10 am – 6 pm