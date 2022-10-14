Beware! You can now attend spooktacular ghost tours in Old Montreal

If you’re up for exploring some local paranormal activity look no further than Haunted Montreal‘s newest ghost tour. But before you book your ticket, remember it’s not for the faint of heart.

You’ve been warned.

Haunted Old Montreal, which has been launched just in time for peak spooky season, explores the frightening history behind the cobblestone streets and 400-year-old buildings of the Old Port area.

The ghost tour, led by a professional actor and storyteller, will spook history buffs, ghost hunters, and Halloween fans alike with anecdotal tales of the spirits that occupy Old Montreal.

Visits within the experience include the Place d’Armes, Cours Le Royer, the Courthouse District, Place Vauquelin, Champs-de-Mars, Jacques Cartier Square and the infamous Chateau Ramezay. According to Haunted Montreal, these areas are still “rife with paranormal activity and ghost-sightings.”

Haunted Old Montreal also provides historical insight into grim and unfortunate occurrences such as the mysterious fires at the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital, the story of Marie-Joseph Angélique, a woman who was hanged in New France, and the ghost of Catholic recluse Jeanne Le Ber, who frequently practiced self-flagellation.

Haunted Old Montreal

Public and private tours will begin on October 16 and are set to take place every Sunday until November 13. For tickets and/or more information on this tour and others, be sure to visit Haunted Montreal’s website.