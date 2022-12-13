Slick Nick: Canadiens' Suzuki leads the NHL in shootout goals (VIDEOS)

Only two NHL players are four for four on shootout opportunities this season. Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild is one of them. Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is the other.
Since making his Habs debut in 2019, Suzuki has shown off his soft hands and world-class stick-handling abilities on multiple occasions. It’s no coincidence that his nickname is “Slick Nick.”
From Datsyukian dekes to monumental maneuvers, the young forward has already made a name for himself as a breakaway master.
Here are our favourite Suzuki shootout and penalty shot moments so far.
Penalty shot: Buffalo Sabres – February 23, 2022
Shootout goal: Tampa Bay Lightning – April 2, 2022
Comeback complete ✅
Nick Suzuki wins it for the @CanadiensMTL in the shootout 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qr0VHMwYmj
— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) April 3, 2022
Penalty shot: Arizona Coyotes – October 20, 2022
WHAT THE FLIP?! 🤯
Slick Nick scores one of the most beautiful goals you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/njBIj05M8Z
— NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2022
Shootout goal: Detroit Red Wings – November 8, 2022
Shootout goal: Philadelphia Flyers – November 19, 2022
Shootout goal: Chicago Blackhawks – November 25, 2022
Shootout goal: Calgary Flames – December 12, 2022
Slick Nick.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QtNYze8rFR
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2022