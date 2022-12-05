Canadiens unveil gorgeous new Heritage Collection sweaters (PHOTOS)

In a year where they’ve been met with contention over jersey ads and Reverse Retro uniform colour schemes, the Montreal Canadiens may have just hit a home run with their newly released Heritage Collection.

The new threads, which are available on Tricolore Sports, are a call back to the franchise’s many uniforms from their storied history. The new collection includes an array of vintage jersey patterns from between 1909 and 1951.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tricolore Sports (@tricoloresports)

The sweaters, which players modelled in a dressing room photo shoot, are made of an acrylic knit and feature a front crest logo made of felt. Among them are uniform patterns that were last worn during the Canadiens’ centennial season such as the famous barbershop pole design and the original 1909 blue and white sweater.

The new knits are currently selling for $139.99 online and in stores. Tricolore Sports also launched a line of matching socks, winter toques, and phone cases.

Click here to view the entire collection and get your hands on one in time for the holidays.