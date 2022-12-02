There has been no shortage of stars in the Montreal Canadiens organization. With more Stanley Cups, retired numbers, and players in the Hockey Hall of Fame than any other team, the Habs are synonymous with their legendary history.

Because of that, many key players are often overlooked among giants of the game like Richard, Beliveau, and Lafleur.

With that in mind, here are five underrated Canadiens players who deserve more credit than they get.

Claude Provost

No Montreal Canadien has won more Stanley Cups as a player than Claude Provost, who lifted nine in his time with the team. The Montreal native spent all 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Habs and is also one of only five players to surpass the 1,000-game mark with the club.

While he never possessed the goal-scoring gifts that some of his legendary teammates did, Provost held his own as a tough, hard-hitting defensive forward. Suffice to say, his longevity with the team was no coincidence.

Josh Gorges

There are few players that can truly be classified as selfless, but Josh Gorges was certainly one of them.

Coming into the league undrafted, Gorges signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2005 and was eventually traded to Montreal where he would spend most of his career. The defenceman was seldom one to appear on the scoresheet but often led the league in one often-overlooked category: blocked shots.

The Kelowna, BC, native was notorious for getting in front of shots from opposing players, sacrificing his body in the process. His locker room leadership and honourable play even made him a serious captain candidate on multiple occasions.

Tomas Plekanec

Tomas Plekanec was a staple at centre ice for the Canadiens throughout the 2000s and 2010s. The Czech forward, known best for shutting down opponents with his two-way game, also possessed offensive talent, netting 608 points in the league before calling it a career.

With 984 games in the bleu, blanc, et rouge, only four more players have suited up for the Habs more times than him.

Pleky was never flashy but he was always consistent and dependable on the ice.

Bill Durnan

Among the NHL’s list of the 100 greatest players of all time, Bill Durnan was a heck of a goalie. With 208 wins with the Habs under his belt (fifth all-time), Durnan did most of his puck-stopping with an “A” on his chest, a letter he earned for his leadership abilities.

His time in the big league was short-lived, though as Durnan only made the NHL at age 27, playing just seven seasons — all with Montreal — before hanging up the skates in 1950. He finished with a solid 2.36 SV% and .901 GAA and is still regarded as one of the greatest netminders of his era.

Steve Shutt

Playing top minutes with the dominant Canadiens dynasty of the 1970s, Steve Shutt was a force to be reckoned with. While his jersey number does not hang from the rafters, his statistics speak for themselves.

In 871 regular season games with Montreal, Shutt scored a whopping 408 goals and 776 points with the team. In that time he collected five Stanley Cup rings. As a result, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

Shutt was also the first Canadiens player to ever score 60 goals in a season.

Which Habs player do you feel is underappreciated? Tell us in the comments.