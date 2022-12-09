Two of a kind: The best dynamic duos in Montreal Canadiens history

The Montreal Canadiens have seen countless world-class players pass through the organization time and time again.

And while their standalone achievements should be applauded in their own right, there’s something to be said about teamwork — which is the essential element to winning Stanley Cups.

Over the decades, we’ve seen some great line formations with players that complimented one another. But every once in a while you get two guys whose chemistry is off the charts. With that said, here are some of the greatest dynamic duos to ever grace le bleu, blanc, et rouge.

Serge Savard and Larry Robinson

Without these two at the blue line, the Canadiens’ 1970s dynasty may have never been.

This was simply the best defensive pairing in the NHL throughout the ’70s. Together with Guy Lapointe, Robinson and Savard made up Montreal’s renowned “Big Three,” which dominated the league and propelled the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup victories between 1972 and 1980 by shutting out the opposition.

Having Ken Dryden between the pipes certainly helped as well.

Saku Koivu and Alex Kovalev

These two guys rounded out the Canadiens’ top line for the better part of the 2000s. Between Koivu’s two-way play and passing ability and Kovalev’s soft hands and finishing touch, they were one of the better ensembles of their time. The likes of Chris Higgins and Richard Zednik often completed the trio, but there was something about the chemistry between 11 and 27 that just clicked.

Kovalev and Koivu spent nearly five full seasons together. In that time they amassed a combined 562 points.

Bernie Geoffrion and Jean Beliveau

In 1950, Boom Boom Geoffrion and Le Gros Bill both signed with the Canadiens. Beliveau and Geoffrion formed a close connection as rookies and showed great synergy together on the rink. In 1953, they started playing together as a line, with left-wing Bert Olmstead completing the trio.

The contrast of Beliveau’s large physique and impressive puck handling paired with Geoffrion’s speed and scoring prowess made for a dangerous combination. When Dickie Moore joined the mix, the three made up the league’s famous “Sizzle Line.”

By the time the 60s came around Beliveau and Geoffrion remained linemates, this time with enforcer John Ferguson rounding out the bunch.

In their time together, Boom Boom and Beliveau lifted the cup together nine times.

Maurice Richard and Henri Richard

Who doesn’t appreciate brotherly love?

As siblings, the Rocket and the Pocket Rocket, both of whom served as captains, only spent five seasons playing together. They capitalized on this by winning the Cup in every single one of those seasons. While Maurice Richard will always be known as the greatest goal-scorer of his time, his little brother would conclude his playing career with a whopping 11 Stanley Cup championships.

While they were incredible in their respective eras, together they were unstoppable.

Steve Shutt and Guy Lafleur

These two scoring wingers spent 12 years together in Montreal, winning five cups in the process. Shutt and Lafleur were easily one of the most prolific pairs the Canadiens ever produced.

According to data provided by the NHL’s statistics service, Shutt scored 184 goals on a pass from Lafleur. To put those numbers in perspective, nobody in the team’s history has scored so many goals with the help of the same teammate.

Meanwhile Lafleur scored 110 of his 560 career goals with an assist from Shutt.

Honorary mention: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield

The chemistry between these two is simply undisputable. On any average night it is typical to see these best buds find each other in the offensive zone and create magic. Although they’ve spent less than two seasons together, the young Habs are already on track to be the best duo this team has seen in decades.

.@CanadiensMTL teammates 23 or younger to get 12+ points each within the team’s first 11 games of a season:

Nick Suzuki- 13/Cole Caufield (2022-23 via both posting 2 pts so far tonight vs WPG)

Stephane Richer- 13/Kjell Dahlin (1985-86)

Aurel Joliat- 23/Howie Morenz- 16 (1924-25) pic.twitter.com/0TWiHjNOIf — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 4, 2022

Just look into the Bell Centre stands and you’ll find a sea of #14 and #22 sweaters. They are the future of the organization. And the future sure looks bright.