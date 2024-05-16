NFL team unveils new uniforms strikingly similar to Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fans might have a new favourite NFL team.

In honour of their 100th anniversary, the New York Giants unveiled their new alternate uniforms on Thursday, and they look eerily similar to the Canadiens’ classic bleu, blanc, rouge pattern.

Featuring a red base with blue stripes and a white trim, along with tan pants, the Giants’ new “Century Red” threads mix design elements from the team’s inaugural 1925 season and 1933 season.

According to a team press release, the winged helmet design (used from 1937 to 1947) honours the Giants’ 1938 championship.

Inspired by our history, built for today pic.twitter.com/wt8THJky3k — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

While the new uniforms, which the Giants will wear “for up to two games in 2024,” have garnered mixed reviews online, plenty of folks on X are already pointing out their striking resemblance to the Habs.

From identical sock patterns to an indistinguishable jersey number font, the comparisons are certainly fair.

Inspired by the Montreal Canadiens yeah — BigB 🇨🇦 Sneedobe island ⛱️ (@PigSkinAddict18) May 16, 2024

Are we the Habs of football? 😅 — x- TheGameHuntah.eth #NYR💙 (@TheGameHuntah) May 16, 2024

I think you mean inspired by the Montreal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/v3rlX0gmI6 — Xhekaj The Sheriff (@Sofia_Paola11) May 16, 2024

So, which team debuted the design first?

Well, it turns out that the Canadiens, established in 1909, were wearing their classic red, white, and blue-striped uniforms well before the Giants, or the NFL, for that matter, ever came to fruition.

Funnily enough, like the Giants, the Habs also wore tan-coloured pants up until the mid-1930s.

While it’s unclear when exactly they will wear the vintage getup on the field, New York will kick off their 2024 season on September 8 with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

