5 big-name forwards the Canadiens could target through free agency

With a busload of defensive prospects already in their system, it’s safe to assume that the Montreal Canadiens will be looking to bolster their offensive depth this summer.

Forwards like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slakfovsky have all taken major steps to establish themselves as staples in Montreal’s top six, but the Canadiens lack secondary scoring and veteran leadership up front.

While they may swap out a blueliner for a forward to help resolve that issue, Habs GM Kent Hughes could also look towards the free agency market instead

With that said, Montreal could very well take a run at any of the following UFAs come July — granted they don’t re-sign with their respective teams.

Steven Stamkos

2023-24 stats: 79 GP, 40 G, 41 A, 81 PTS

Last contract: $8.5 million AAV

Named captain back in 2014, Steven Stamkos has spent the entirety of his illustrious NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. But that could all change in the coming months.

Set to become a UFA after the playoffs, the 34-year-old publically expressed his disappointment in the lack of discussions with the team about a new contract before the start of the season.

If that sentiment carries over into the offseason, plenty of teams would be interested in signing the two-time Stanley Cup champion. And given Montreal’s needs, he’s an option worth looking into.

Jonathan Marchessault

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 42 G, 27 A, 69 PTS

Last contract: $5 million

Winning the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, Jonathan Marchessault could be one of the biggest names hitting the open market this summer.

His French-Canadian heritage aside, Marchessault’s leadership and skillset would fit into Montreal’s lineup nicely.

Still, he might come with a large price tag that could be too much for the Habs to take on with their rebuilding status.

Matt Duchene

2023-24 stats: 80 GP, 25 G, 40 A, 65 PTS

Last contract: $3 million AAV

Last summer, Matt Duchene became an unrestricted free agent after he had the final three seasons of his seven-year, $56 million contract bought out by the Nashville Predators.

Coming off a successful year with the Dallas Stars, Duchene is set to become a UFA once again this summer, barring he doesn’t stay in Texas.

Exceeding the 20-goal marker on 10 separate occasions in his NHL career, the 33-year-old would be a welcome addition to just about any top six in the league.

However, given his age and playoff experience, Duchene would very likely be looking for a “win now” scenario, something the rebuilding Canadiens can’t really offer.

Elias Lindholm

2023-24 stats: 75 GP, 15 G, 31 A, 46 PTS

Last contract: $4.85 million AAV

The Vancouver Canucks gave up a lot of assets when they acquired forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames ahead of the trade deadlines.

Unfortunately for them, the 29-year-old hasn’t been the best fit, logging just six goals and 12 points over 26 games with the Canucks this season.

Set to become a UFA in the summer, Lindholm is a steady two-way centre who has netted over 20 goals in four separate campaigns. Getting an All-Star Game nod this season, Lindholm’s most productive year (2021-22) saw him net 42 goals and 82 points.

If Vancouver lets him walk, teams looking to reinforce their secondary scoring units will certainly come calling.

Tyler Toffoli

2023-24 stats: 79 GP, 33 G, 22 A, 55 PTS

Last contract: $4.25 million AAV

Remembered as a playoff hero in Montreal’s epic run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, winger Tyler Toffoli’s Canadiens stint was short but memorable.

Since then, the 32-year-old has maintained his scoring touch with stops in Calgary, New Jersey, and Winnipeg.

If the Jets, who acquired him for a pair of draft picks at this year’s deadline, decide to let Toffoli walk in the offseason, the Habs should not hesitate to give him a second chance.

Given how he flourished with the team and embraced the pressure of the market, the Scarborough, Ontario, native’s return would be welcomed on all fronts.