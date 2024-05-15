Dr. Carey Price: Canadiens legend gets big honour from BC university

With plenty of hockey hardware to his name, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will soon be awarded a different type of accolade.

The University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) announced on Wednesday that Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the institution later this month.

Citing his list of achievements, which include being a “world-renowned goaltender, role model for Indigenous youth, and philanthropist,” UNBC confirmed that the Canadiens netminder, who hails from Anaheim Lake, BC, will be present for the morning ceremony celebrating the Class of 2024 at convocation on May 31.

“In sharing my journey and experiences with young people in Anahim Lake and across the country, I want to shine a light on all the possibilities and pathways open to them,” Price, who now resides in Kelowna, said in a UNBC press release. “Receiving this honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UNBC is an example of the unexpected opportunities that arise and fulfilling ways that community service gives back to you.”

Along with growing up in the area, the 36-year-old has a personal connection to UNBC through his mother, Chief Lynda Price of the Ulkatcho First Nation, who is an alumna. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in First Nations studies with a minor in political science in 2011.

In 2015, Price was honoured with the Northern Star Award, recognizing him as Canada’s top athlete. The following year, he received an Indspire Award for his outstanding career achievements as an Indigenous professional. This July, he will be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame.

As the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history, Price made his 700th NHL start — and possibly the last of his career — in a 10-2 win at the Bell Centre against the Florida Panthers in April 2022. He remains on contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.