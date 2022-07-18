The only thing hotter than the weather outside is the list of Montreal’s new restaurants you need to check out this July.

Back in full swing, it seems like Montreal summer is bigger and better than ever and that includes everyone’s favourite past time: checking out the city’s ever-growing food scene.

Check out some of the top spots to keep on your radar in July.

From the team behind Le Petit Moscou and Le Petit Cuba comes Le Petit Mexique, a bar dedicated to — you guessed it — Mexico. On the menu, you’ll find a variety of margaritas, including passionfruit, jalapeño, strawberry, raspberry, peach, pineapple, mango, blueberry, and more, plus a collection of other themed drinks.

Address: 1781 rue Saint Denis

Phone: (450) 965-6969

This French bistro is about as gorgeous as they come, serving up delicious French cuisine alongside some stellar Parisian vibes. The only thing more impressive than the food is the unbelievable drinks list, with wine, beer, and signature cocktails.

Address: 365 rue Jean-Talon E

Phone: (514) 700-6626

As its name suggests, this fast food joint lives by the philosophy that “there’s no planet B” and believes that sinking your teeth into a juicy burger and fries shouldn’t come at the sake of the environment. The food is as sustainable as it is delicious, including the sundaes made with homemade ice cream — the perfect summer sweet treat.

Address: 3400 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (438) 380-5710

Another burger spot to satisfy your craving, this one’s vegan for all plant-based peeps or anyone just looking to get in a few extra vegetables (does that make burgers a salad?!) Opened by Chef Christan Ventura of Sushi Momo fame, you just know this place will not disappoint.

Address: 401 rue Notre-Dame O

Montrealers know that you can never have too many Italian restaurants and Stellina in Old Montreal is ready to join the ranks of some of the city’s finest establishments. With the same simplicity and fresh ingredients you’ve come to know and love in Italian cooking, this spot is showing you how they do it in the old country.

Address: 410 rue Saint-Jacques

Phone: (514) 843-9191