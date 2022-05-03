Chow down on classic French bistro dishes at this elegant new Montreal restaurant

Hey Montreal, how about some authentic French truffle bread, beef tartare, tartiflette, and wine, without ever having to hop on a flight to France?

Paname, an elegant new restaurant in Verdun, invites Montrealers to “rediscover the classics of French bistronomy” in a charming and friendly atmosphere.

The new restaurant is reminiscent of traditional Parisian bistros and features mosaic floors, porcelain and ceramic tiles on the walls, and a stunning central bar.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Paname says Montrealers can expect to discover a “little travel to France while being surprised by some dishes that don’t necessarily fit the fit description of French bistro dishes.”

Paname — which opened in March — says Chef Raphaël Leclerc-Gileau (of the Quartier des spectacle’s Bouillon Bilk) and his team put “all their heart into the preparation of each dish, and it shows.”

Owners invite Montrealers and tourists for a “trip across the Atlantic,” where patrons can enjoy what they say is their most popular meal, the Joue de veau braisée (for an appealing $24). “Come let loose to a tune by Edith Piaf or sing along to a piece of old-school hip hop,” says the restaurant.

Paname is run by a group of friends who say they run a friendly and unpretentious atmosphere. Check out Mymy, Kelly or Thierry behind the bar and Jenn, Pascale, Lou, and Chanel in the dining room in the heart of Verdun, where all of the restaurant’s owners grew up. “Come and taste the love that all these beautiful souls have to give,” they say.

Paname works with dozens of local farmers to encourage the use of Quebec products, breeders, and producers inside their charming establishment.

“So which of these will satisfy your taste buds? Poireaux vinaigrette, beurre blanc salmon, or even the grey oyster mushrooms?” With main dishes hovering around the $20 mark, the pricing is very modest and high-end imported French wines hover in the very fair $40 to $120 range.

Paname is open for dinner service from Tuesday to Sunday at 4847 rue Wellington.

