Teleport to Paris this spring at this timeless French bistro in Montreal (PHOTOS)
If you’ve got Paris in the crosshairs this spring but not the budget, this lovely French bistro in Montreal might just tide you over for a while.
Located at the corner of Fairmount and Hutchinson in Mile End, La Croissanterie Figaro is a little slice of Paris right in Montreal.
The vibrant cafe has an art deco interior, a blooming terrace, a welcoming staff, and serves homemade croissants, brunch, and pub fare.
What else could you want?
“Whether it’s for a good coffee or a drink, a delicious meal or simply to take a little break, le Figaro is without a doubt the place of choice for a relaxing time that will give you the impression of being in a pretty little ‘coin perdu de Paris,'” says the cafe’s website.
What’s equally intriguing, La Croissanterie Figaro is open every day from 7 am to midnight.
Salads, soups, flammekueche (German pizza), burgers, desserts, and cocktails aside, this cozy French bistro is an Instagrammer’s photo opp heaven.
Knock back a couple of espressos on the terrace this spring and tell us we’re wrong. We dare you.
La Croissanterie Figaro
When: Every day
Time: 7 am – 12 am
Where: 5200 rue Hutchinson