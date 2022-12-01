As we prepare to flip the calendar into 2023, maybe a new job is the perfect way to cap off the year.
If that’s the case and you’re looking to move on to something else, there are hundreds of jobs in Monreal spread out across the tech, media, hospitality, gaming, and fintech sectors this month.
Besides potentially getting a new career, you could get plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of an innovative team.
Daily Hive has compiled a list of 19 companies and start-ups hiring for more than 250 positions spread out across many industries in December.
Heck, you might be lined up just in time for the office Christmas party…
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active users and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting to skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Client Partner, Mid-Market, Senior iOS Engineer, X, Sr. Data Scientist, International Growth (Market Insights), Senior Data Scientist, Analytics – International Growth, Senior Frontend Engineer, and Developer Platform.
- Perks: Comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends services, over four months of paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, and workspace and home office stipends.
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
ReturnBear
- Who: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.
- Jobs: Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles.
- Perks: Headquartered in Ontario, ReturnBear offers full remote opportunities for people in Montreal.
- More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s work culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.
BNP Paribas
- Who: For over 60 years, BNP Paribas in Canada has been helping Canadian businesses and institutions by offering a full range of specialized financial services and investment products. BNP Paribas’ mission is to contribute to a responsible and sustainable economy by financing and advising clients according to the highest ethical standard while striving to respond to environmental concerns, regional development and social inclusion. With over 1,400 employees, BNP Paribas in Canada continues to attract experts from diverse fields as well as ambitious young talent from around the world.
- Jobs: BNP Paribas is currently hiring for an Assistant Relationship Manager, Client Support Services (CSS) Specialist, Project Manager HR, Data Warehouse Developer, and Corporate Coverage Analyst, among many other roles.
- Perks: In addition to competitive compensation, they offer flexible benefits including a family and spouse insurance program, a defined contribution pension plan and paid days for volunteering. Hybrid work arrangements, such as remote working up to 50% and flexible working hours are available for most positions. BNP Paribas provides excellent training and personal development programs, as well as opportunities for career development within the company and internationally.
- More: To learn more about BNP Paribas in Canada and to check out current openings, visit the company’s careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, Employer Relations Advisor, Learning Advisor (Student Recruitment), Sr. Website Manager, Web and Graphic Designer, Data Transformation Manager, and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join its clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.
Knak
- Who: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control.
- Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Junior Accountant, Account Executive, Business Development Rep, and Salesforce Administrator. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here.
- Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; a minimum three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more.
- More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit the company’s website.
Float
- Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for a Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.
- Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipends for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.
NDAX
- Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early-investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing and more.
- Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Compliance Associate (Remote) and many more.
- Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance
- More: To learn more, visit here and ndax.io.
Humi
Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.
Jobs: Senior Product Manager, Platform – Remote; Senior Product Manager, Payroll – Remote; Advisor, Benefits Portfolio – Remote; and additional positions.
Perks: The newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! Humo is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
More: To learn more about Humi and to check out the company’s current openings, visit its careers page.
Goodfood
Who: Goodfood is a Canadian online grocery, home meal, and meal kit company based in Montreal.
Jobs: Delivery Courier, Material Planner, Senior Legal Counsel, Data Entry Clerk, Operations Supervisor, Back-End Developer, Mobile Developer, Digital Marketing Analyst, Talent Acquisition Specialist, and many more.
Perks: Goodfood offers health and dental care benefits, flexible working hours, remote work options (where applicable), and meal deals.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.
DAVIDsTEA
Who: DAVIDsTEA is a Canadian specialty tea and tea accessory retailer based in Montreal. It is also the largest specialty tea boutique in the country.
Jobs: Store Manager, Digital Copywriter, Digital Graphic Designer, Web Developer, Salesforce Administrator, Inventory Associate, E-Commerce Manager, and more.
Perks: DAVIDsTEA offers store discounts, flexible hours, product samples, and health benefits. Remote options are available for some jobs.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the tea retailer’s LinkedIn page.
Telus
Who: Telus is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services, including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video, and cell phones.
Jobs: Mental Health Case Manager, Sales Representative, Nutritionist, Team Manager, Financial Analyst, Legal Secretary, Manager, and many more.
Perks: Telus offers health and wellness insurance, gym memberships, free lunch and snacks, employee discounts, and work-from-home options.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the telecommunication company’s LinkedIn page.
Shakepay
Who: Shakepay is a crypto-tech company that allows Canadians the ability to buy and sell bitcoin. Bitcoin enables wealth to be stored with an individual without the need for a third party. Its fundamental use-case as a store of value with a predictable monetary policy is having profound implications for freeing individuals into financial sovereignty. Following Bitcoin, the entire suite of financial services is being rebuilt independently from the current financial infrastructure. Shakepay believes enabling access to these services is paramount to the creation of wealth and economic freedom.
Jobs: Some of the open positions at Shakepay include Chief of Staff, Design Lead, Frontend Developer, Full-stack Developer, Head of Marketing, Junior Developer, Staff Cloud Engineer, and more.
Perks: Shakepay takes care of its staff by offering insurance coverage, equity benefits, and generous vacation. Shakepay is invested in its employees’ personal development and is remote-friendly, meaning you can work from anywhere.
More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit shakepay.com/careers.
McGill University
Who: McGill University, one of the most renowned schools in North America, has more than 300 job openings (both full-time and part-time) spread out across its downtown campus, Macdonald Campus, and off-campus properties.
Jobs: Teaching Assistant, IT Developer, Communications & Publications Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, Grader, Research Assistant, Data & Security Analyst, Senior Campus Planner, and many more.
Perks: McGill offers two unique and scenic campuses to work from, both of which are easy to access by bike and public transit. Perks also include health and dental care benefits, retirement savings plans, flexible time off, and holidays. Take note that McGill continually ranks on Montreal’s Top Employers list.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the university’s LinkedIn page.
Ivanhoé Cambridge
Who: The real estate investment and management firm is currently seeking out people with talent, drive, and ambition, who are excited about joining one of the leading companies in the global real estate industry.
Jobs: Advisor, Analyst, Developer, Senior Accountant, Technician, and 40 more jobs.
Perks: Ivanhoé Cambridge offers long-term saving plans, flexible work options, vacation allowance, and 18-week parental leave.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.
EA Studios
Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.
Jobs: Java Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Senior Software Developer, Systems Designer, Development Director, Concept Artist, Senior Recruiter, Character Artist, Senior FX Artist, Storyboard Artist, Animator, Legal Counsel, Pipeline Developer, and more.
Perks: Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its Twitter or Facebook pages.
Lightspeed HQ
Who: Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences.
Jobs: Account Executive, Onboarding Coordinator, Bilingual HR Coordinator, Bilingual People & Culture Coordinator, Collections Specialist, Data Analyst, Design Manager, Legal Counsel, Pricing Manager, Product Manager, and many more.
Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.
Concordia University
Who: Concordia University is a public university located in Montreal. It ranks as one of the top 50 universities in Canada and has over 50,000 students. Its campuses are spread out across downtown and the Loyola Campus in Montreal Ouest.
Jobs: Project Manager, Facilities Planner (Architect), Truck Driver, Investigative Reporter, Research Advisor, Admissions Officer, and more.
Perks: Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path.
More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.
Sid Lee
Who: Sid Lee is an international creative services firm headquartered in Montreal, right in the middle of the constant buzz of Place Ville Marie.
Jobs: Architecture Site Supervisor, Copywriter, Project Manager, Graphic Artist, Producer, Recruiter, Senior Strategist, Digital Art Director, Branding Supervisor, and more.
Perks: Located right downtown, Sid Lee offers flexible workdays, mediation and spa packages, breakfast and lunch, and competitive wages and benefits.
More: Check out the Sid Lee culture on the company’s LinkedIn page.
Bell Media
Who: Bell has branded itself as Canada’s communication leader for the past 140 years. The company says it is continuing to “transform itself to provide more value to its customers and shareholders.”
Jobs: Test Manager, Training Coordinator, Senior Solution Architect, Content Producer, Full Stack Developer, Cybersecurity Specialist, Network Engineer, SEO Expert, Legal Counsel, and more.
Perks: Bell Media offers a competitive salary, benefits, work-from-home options, health plans, investment opportunities, and snacks.
More: Check out more from Bell Media on the company’s LinkedIn page.