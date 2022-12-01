As we prepare to flip the calendar into 2023, maybe a new job is the perfect way to cap off the year.

If that’s the case and you’re looking to move on to something else, there are hundreds of jobs in Monreal spread out across the tech, media, hospitality, gaming, and fintech sectors this month.

Besides potentially getting a new career, you could get plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of an innovative team.

Daily Hive has compiled a list of 19 companies and start-ups hiring for more than 250 positions spread out across many industries in December.

Heck, you might be lined up just in time for the office Christmas party…

: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics. Jobs : Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles.

: Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles. Perks : Headquartered in Ontario, ReturnBear offers full remote opportunities for people in Montreal.

: Headquartered in Ontario, ReturnBear offers full remote opportunities for people in Montreal. More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s work culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.

: For over 60 years, BNP Paribas in Canada has been helping Canadian businesses and institutions by offering a full range of specialized financial services and investment products. BNP Paribas’ mission is to contribute to a responsible and sustainable economy by financing and advising clients according to the highest ethical standard while striving to respond to environmental concerns, regional development and social inclusion. With over 1,400 employees, BNP Paribas in Canada continues to attract experts from diverse fields as well as ambitious young talent from around the world. Jobs : BNP Paribas is currently hiring for an Assistant Relationship Manager, Client Support Services (CSS) Specialist, Project Manager HR, Data Warehouse Developer, and Corporate Coverage Analyst, among many other roles.

: BNP Paribas is currently hiring for an Assistant Relationship Manager, Client Support Services (CSS) Specialist, Project Manager HR, Data Warehouse Developer, and Corporate Coverage Analyst, among many other roles. Perks : In addition to competitive compensation, they offer flexible benefits including a family and spouse insurance program, a defined contribution pension plan and paid days for volunteering. Hybrid work arrangements, such as remote working up to 50% and flexible working hours are available for most positions. BNP Paribas provides excellent training and personal development programs, as well as opportunities for career development within the company and internationally.

: In addition to competitive compensation, they offer flexible benefits including a family and spouse insurance program, a defined contribution pension plan and paid days for volunteering. Hybrid work arrangements, such as remote working up to 50% and flexible working hours are available for most positions. BNP Paribas provides excellent training and personal development programs, as well as opportunities for career development within the company and internationally. More: To learn more about BNP Paribas in Canada and to check out current openings, visit the company’s careers page.

: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control. Jobs : Knak is currently hiring for Junior Accountant, Account Executive, Business Development Rep, and Salesforce Administrator. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here.

: Knak is currently for Junior Accountant, Account Executive, Business Development Rep, and Salesforce Administrator. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here. Perks : Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; a minimum three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more.

: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; a minimum three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more. More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions , visit the company’s website.

: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs : Float is hiring for a Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.

: Float is hiring for a Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. Perks : Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipends for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipends for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.