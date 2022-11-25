The Montreal-themed Christmas gear you need this holiday season (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you want to get into the holiday spirit with some local flare, a bevy of Montreal-themed Christmas decorations should be on your wishlist over the next few weeks.

Main and Local, an online-only souvenir shop, is selling a bunch of great Christmas ornaments and accessories, most of which have a Quebec and Montreal connection.

“Let’s face it, the souvenir industry sucks!” says the company’s website. “No matter what city you visit, you’re bound to be trapped in a crowded downtown shop lined with the exact same items you saw on your last adventure.” Main and Local says guests can find souvenirs that really resonate with their city.

You know, like poutine tree ornaments and Quebec swear word socks.

“So realistic, so delicious, so Canadian,” reads the product description. “This Poutine Ornament will make the tree look delicious.”

Having a strong sock game is a fashion statement these days. So why not stand out with some local foot gear?

It’s tough to top “tabarnak!” or cream cheese bagel socks…

Other classics include the Ville de Montreal mug, Habs colour socks, milk bag tree ornaments, a poutine shirt, and yes, poutine pyjama pants.

Prices range from $12.99 to $29.99 and the full product line (including other Canadian references) can be found online.