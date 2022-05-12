Get these tasty Montreal-made cheesecake bites delivered to your door

“There’s always room for one bite.”

That’s the motto behind Melissa Buono and Alessandro Bizzotto’s business Buono Bites. It’s also a testament to how delicious their popular snack-sized cheesecake cups really are.

A year ago, Buono had the idea to modernize her grandmother’s cheesecake recipe and alter it with her own flair. “I really liked the concept of something bite-sized because cheesecake can be a heavy dessert,” explains Buono. “There’s also none of the guilt!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buono Bites (@buonobites.mtl)

Since then, she and her partner Bizzotto have been consistently dishing out the desserts and personally delivering them all around the greater Montreal and Laval area. New cheesecake varieties and flavours often pop up, and Buono says she’s always experimenting. As of now, the main staples include blueberry, strawberry, cookies & cream, Biscoff, carrot cake, Nutella, cookie dough, and biscotti.

Speaking of biscotti, Buono Bites has recently ventured into the Italian cookie realm. Those too seem to be selling like hotcakes ⁠— or in this case, cheesecakes. In keeping with the theme, Buono Bites’ biscotti are also bite-sized.

So whether you’re looking for a party platter or just a little treat for a night in Buono Bites is a solid and convenient option. Your order is ready in around 24 hours, and you can even freeze them to keep them longer.

To create your custom order of cheesecake bites or biscotti, visit their website.