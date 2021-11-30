You can get coffee-cereal hybrid drinks at this cozy Montreal spot (PHOTOS)

Talk about a happy marriage, huh?

Barley, a cereal bar in Little Burgundy, specializes in dishing out cerealously tasty coffee and cereal hybrid drinks.

Remember when you’d pour chocolate milk into cereal as a kid, thinking you created the next big thing? It’s like that — but with coffee.

Barley — which opened in 2017 — tells Daily Hive the eatery originally started serving cereal bowls and cereal lattes, centring its menu around four homemade granola. “But now, we incorporate cereal into anything we can think of.”

The cozy spot fuses cereal into pancakes, cereal-breaded chicken, crepes, waffles, smoothies, and more. “You see, there’s cereal in everything on the menu,” says Barley. “Cereal — and more specifically barley — is our pride and joy. All of our dishes revolve around grains. The way we see it, the flour that goes into our pancakes, the oats we turn into granola and the sourdough we put avocado onto, that’s all cereal.”

The cereal bar says it prides itself on “being creative and squeezing cereal into everything is how we do it best.”

The spot’s menu evolves over time. Next time you wonder why people are going to a cereal bar for brunch, just come through — we’ll surprise you,” says the restaurant.

Barley is open every day from 9 am to 4 pm.

If you’re a serial cereal lover, this might be the spot for you.

