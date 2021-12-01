This cafe in Montreal could make the city's most impressive latte art (PHOTOS)
Latte art is seriously impressive. Most people have trouble creating works of art on a canvas or paper, let alone atop a cup o’ joe.
Café Castel, a charming cafe nestled into the ground floor of the Ville-Marie Hotel, has been serving up latte art for over 15 years.
The airy cafe has a very European vibe to it for one, the coffee is good, and their latte art is top-notch — it’s a triple threat.
While speaking with Daily Hive, a barista at Café Castel says the staff practices every day. Some baristas are better than others. Customers can ask for specific designs but usually the barista chooses a design, depending on their specialty.
Designs range from animals to mermaids, flowers, and hearts. Check out how the impressive art looks like in Instagram form or go try one for yourself.
Café Castel, which also serves sandwiches, salads, and pastries, is open every day at 1015 Sherbrooke Ouest and is operates from 7 am to 8 pm, daily.
