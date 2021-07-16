Gang, we made it to another weekend. And we’re already more than halfway through July (just barely). As we get settled into the new month, here are all the new shows and movies premiering on Netflix Canada this weekend.

From a neuroscience experiment spiralling out of control, a series explaining how things are made, and a bit of horror from 1666, here is what’s worth checking out across the popular streaming service over the next couple of days.

Throw on some sweats, grab a bowl full of sweets, maybe some ice cream and check out what’s good to stream.

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse – and the key to one town’s future.

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

In the final season, the Van Helsings discover the roots of the Dark One, Vanessa languishes in the Dark Realm, and Dracula rules from the White House.

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

A new love life, a new classmate, and new reasons to bicker with her mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions.

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album AmarElo.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life – and why she can’t remember any of them.

In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.

Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

With prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.