11 Netflix movies and shows that were filmed in Canada

Canada has developed a reputation for being Hollywood’s go-to location for big-budget movies and shows. Take a look at the following titles on Netflix Canada that were filmed in the Great White North.

As Canada Day creeps closer, check out some of these popular movies that you might not have known were shot right here.

The real-life catastrophe happened off Canada’s east coast in 1912 and Canadian-born director James Cameron filmed his titanic hit in Halifax before the release of the 1997 film.

Cameron shot the film’s ocean scenes aboard the icebreaker CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent at the Titanic Canyon in Halifax and other scenes in Vancouver.

The University of Toronto-St.George Campus doubled as an American high school in the 2004 high school comedy Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey. The film also shot scenes with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried at the Etobicoke Collegiate Institute, just outside of TO.

Hollywood often uses Old Montreal as a stand-in for the old cobblestoned streets of Europe, which was the case for Steven Spielberg’s biographical crime film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Old Port and the Notre-Dame-des-Victoires Church in Quebec City were used as a cheaper alternative to flying the crew out to France where the film’s climax takes place.

This remake series based on the book series, “A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket” stars Neil Patrick Harris and was filmed in Vancouver.

The cult classic used Toronto to double as New York City. Filming took place at Toronto-Dominion Centre which was used as the office building of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale).

The Shia LaBeouf-led drama was filmed in Montreal and was nominated for the Best Canadian Feature Film at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

This popular Canadian series was filmed in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, where the comedy mockumentary series takes place.

Christopher Nolan’s massive hit was filmed in Japan, the US, France, the UK, and right here in Canada. Specifically, the Fortress Mountain in Kananaskis Country, Alberta and the Kananaskis Village in Kananaskis Country, Alberta.

The show Suits was filmed in Toronto doubling as the office of some of the show’s New York City lawyers.

The 1997 Oscar-winning film starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and the late Robin Williams was filmed at Central Tech High School in Toronto. The University of Toronto also doubled as classrooms and a restaurant scene was shot at the Upfront Bar & Grill.

Starring a couple of Canadians in Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, The Notebook was filmed in Montreal.

Oh boy, the thought of this scene brings us to tears.