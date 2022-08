Parts of Montreal transformed into New York City for "Scream 6" shoot (PHOTOS)

It’s always strange to see solely English on the streets of Montreal but if anything can bypass Quebec’s wild language laws, it’s the magic of movies.

TheĀ Scream 6 production has transformed the sidewalks and storefronts of Sherbrooke Street in NDG into NYC.

A depanneur has been transformed into a bodega and Sherbrooke was decorated with iconic New York City yellow cabs.

The production also added wooden newsstands, selling fake New York Times and USA Today magazines and a New York-style subway entrance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristy Rich (@kristyjrich)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Nagy (@ravedave2005)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Storm (@djstorm514)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mtl Montreal 514 Views (@514.views)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AndrƩ Lawrence (@dededeparis)

Montreal doubled as NYC over the summer where the majority of the slasher film was shot. According to Production Weekly, Scream 6 will be the first in the series not shot in the US.

Last week, actress Courteney Cox shared a video on social media announcing that her time filming in Montreal had wrapped (before being chased home by the Ghostface killer).

Cox joins a younger cast of Screamers this time around, including the likes of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Samara Weaving. Despite survivingĀ Scream 5, Neve Campbellā€™s Sidney Prescott will not be joining the sixth go-around of the franchise.

In 1996, Wes Craven released the originalĀ Scream ā€”Ā a surprisingly effective slasher film that spawned four additional sequels:Ā Scream 2Ā (1997),Ā Scream 3Ā (2000),Ā Scream 4Ā (2011), and the 2022 sequel simply titledĀ Scream.

The newest installment will follow the four survivors of Ghostfaceā€™s most recent killings in Woodsboro, starting a fresh chapter in Montreal New York City.

Scream 6 is set to be released on March 31, 2023.