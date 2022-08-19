Courteney Cox wraps "Scream" filming in Montreal, followed home by Ghostface killer (VIDEO)

Isn’t it horrible when work follows you home? It’s even worse when that type of work that follows you home is your long-time rival of 26 years, Ghostface of Scream lore.

Actress Courteney Cox, who plays Gale Weathers in the popular slasher franchise, recently revealed she had wrapped filming on Scream 6, in Montreal.

Unfortunately, the murderous villain didn’t stop his hunt, even post-filming.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Cox sits down on a couch inside her home, admitting she “just finished filming Scream” and is “back from Montreal.” She turns on her TV and proclaims how happy she is to have “my work behind me” except the classic movie villain creeps closer and closer to her via her security cam footage.

“Does this B***H ever get tired?” captioned the actress, adding the #ghostface hashtag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Cox joins a younger cast of Screamers this time around, including the likes of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Samara Weaving. Despite surviving Scream 5, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott will not be joining the sixth go-around of the franchise.

In 1996, Wes Craven released the original Scream — a surprisingly effective slasher film that spawned four additional sequels: Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and the 2022 sequel simply titled Scream.

The newest installment will follow the four survivors of Ghostface’s most recent killings in Woodsboro, starting a fresh chapter in New York City.

Montreal doubled as NYC over the summer where the majority of the slasher film was shot. According to Production Weekly , Scream 6will be the first in the series not shot in the US.

Scream 6 is set to be released on March 31, 2023.