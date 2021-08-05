6 movies and TV shows being filmed in Montreal right now

Over the past decade, Montreal has become a pretty respectable filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman was shot on the island last year, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking was shot in Montreal the year before, and the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were also shot across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

Now that actress Jennifer Coolidge finished shooting her new comedy, Single All the Way in Point-Claire, here are a handful of movies and TV shows that are being shot in Montreal right now, according to ACTRA.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

As of August 2021, here is what’s being shot in our own backyard:

Directed by Midsommar’s Ari Aster and Starring Academy-Award-winning Actor Joaquin Phoenix, the highly anticipated flick Disappointment Blvd. began shooting here back in late June. Although many details are unknown, the film apparently tells the story of one of the most famous entrepreneurs in history.

Starring Michelle Monaghan, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Isaacs, and Richard Dreyfuss, Spinning Gold is a biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records.

Starring Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, and John Hannah, Transplant follows an ER doctor, who fled his native Syria to come to Canada, who must overcome numerous obstacles to resume a career in the high stakes world of emergency medicine.

Allegedly the working title for the 7th installment in the Transformers franchise.

Three Pines- TV Series

From the executive producers who worked on Netflix’s smash-hit series The Crown, comes a new series adapted from the bestselling Chief Inspector Gamache crime novels. The detective protagonist of the Louise Penny novels is Quebecois, making Montreal a logical place to film the series.

Ghosts – TV Series

Based on the BBC show of the same name, the American series Ghosts began filming here in early August. The show’s premise is that of a couple who moves into a house that’s haunted by its former residents.