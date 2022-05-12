Wood-panel home lovers might want to zero in on this masterpiece home on the market just outside of Montreal.

Courtesy of luxury real estate company Engel & Völkers, this 15-room artisan-built home in Val-Morin just hit the market for a smooth $6,395,000.

Engel & Völkers’ agent Martin Rouleau calls the 8-bedroom home a “magnificent haven, sitting on a vast private lot,” offering breathtaking views of the lake.

The jaw-dropping spot features large living and entertaining areas, an indoor heated pool with a sauna, jacuzzi, nine beautifully appointed bedrooms, soaring cathedral ceilings, a fully-equipped high-end kitchen, spacious double garage, and wood fireplaces in an open space four-season spot.

And seriously, look at all that exposed wood.

Located about 100 clicks outside of downtown Montreal, this Laurentian home hit the market in March 2022, constructed in 2006.

The 6,752 sq ft property has a mountain, lake, and panoramic views of the cozy northern Quebec countryside. Outdoor patio and a fully covered gazebo.

If you end up having a house-warming party, don’t forget who steered you right in the first place.