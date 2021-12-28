The most expensive home in Quebec’s real estate history has been sold.

For anyone who had an extra $20 million to spend on a house, you missed the boat.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, the sale of a majestic six-acre waterfront estate in the town of Senneville has sold for a smooth $19,885,000 — the highest residential property sale in Quebec’s history.

Situated on the western tip of the island of Montreal, Quebec’s real estate market continues to “experience a record surge in luxury sales activity,” says the luxury real estate brand.

The estate’s sale broke Quebec’s previous record where a Westmount home sold for about $14.31 million.

“With over 400 feet of waterfront and breathtaking 180-degree views of the Lake of Two Mountains, this prestigious property is one of the most exceptional residential offerings not only within the Island of Montreal, but in the province as a whole,” says listing broker Cassandra Aurora with Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec, who represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction. “Although the property attracted steady interest from a diverse array of potential buyers, it was ultimately purchased by a buyer local to the region.”

The French Colonial-style mansion has five bedrooms, with five full and two ensuite bathrooms, five gas fireplaces, and a sizable seven-car garage. Complete with soaring ceilings and windows, the stunning fenestration optimizes the photographic views of the water from within the home.

According to Sotheby’s, the home was sold by James Upton, founder of the real estate and lifestyle marketing company Legacy Luxury Lifestyle Inc and lifelong Ferrari collector.

Designed for entertaining year-round, the home — built in 1995 — features a newly remodelled kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a large kitchen island, a walk-in pantry, and French doors opening directly into the backyard.

The estate also has a wine cellar, open-concept gym, double-sided fireplace, sauna, cinema room, and play area.

The outdoor space includes a pool, helicopter landing area, a built-in BBQ, a ten-person hot tub, and a luxurious two-bedroom guest house.

Sotheby’s says luxury single-family homes in Quebec sell for an average of roughly $6.27 million.

The real estate firm says further details and photos of the sale of this estate will remain private.