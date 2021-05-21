Fact Friday: 14 things you may not have known about Montreal

Want to learn something new about Montreal? Because the FACT is, it’s a pretty cool city.

If you were born and raised in Montreal, just moved here, or are considering it, here are a few facts about the province’s most populous city that you may not have known.

1. No building can be taller than the summit of Mont-Royal.

Montreal’s regulations prohibit buildings to be built taller than the height of the mountain’s summit (232.5 metres above sea level).

2. The name “Montreal” comes from Mont-Royal, which has three summits: Mont-Royal, Outremont, and Westmount.

3. The city’s flag has five symbols that represent the five founding peoples.

The white pine tree and its roots represent the Indigenous Peoples, the fleur-de-lis for the French, the rose for English, the thistle for Scottish, and the shamrock represent the Irish.

4. Montreal is the largest of more than 200 islands that make up the name “Hochelaga Archipelago.”

A lot of islands are uninhabited and some are national parks.

5. Montreal is the only city in Canada to have ever hosted the Summer Olympics.

The 1976 Summer Olympic Games were held in Montreal, and now we have the Olympic Stadium for you know… truck rallies?

6. Montreal has more bike paths than any other city in all of North America.

We’re up to over 800 kilometres worth of bike paths!

7. “Give Peace a Chance” was recorded in Montreal.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded the iconic song at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in 1969 during their week-long bed-in.

8. Saint Joseph’s Oratory is the largest church in Canada.

Built in 1904, the oratory is now a National Historic Site and also features the largest domed structure in the country.

9. Montreal is one of the five largest French-speaking cities in the world.

(Paris is first.)

10. Montreal’s metro line has 68 stations.

Spread out across four lines and it covers 70 km.

11. The largest single-day snowfall record was 43 cm.

And it happened in March, weirdly enough — March 4, 1971.

12. The highest recorded temperature was 39.6ºC.

On August 1, 1975 and the “feels like” temperature reached 46.8ºC (yuck).

13. Montreal’s sister city is Hiroshima.

A sister city is a relationship or agreement between two geographically distinct cities for the purpose of promoting cultural and commercial ties.

14. Le Monstre is the highest double-tracked roller coaster in the world.

Le Monstre is a 40-metre (131 ft)-high wooden double-tracked roller coaster.