Yesterday was Montreal's hottest October 25 in almost 60 years

You must have told Uber Eats delivery workers, neighbours, or family members, “it feels like summer, eh?” over the past couple of days in Montreal.

And for good reason.

The weather in Montreal has been historically hot, considering we’re nearing the end of the month.

In fact, Tuesday was Montreal’s hottest October 25 since way back in 1963.

According to Environment Canada’s historical weather data, yesterday’s 3 pm high of 24.6º beat out 1963’s October 25 scorcher of 23.9ºC.

For context, the national weather agency says the average temperature for Montreal on October 25 is 5.8ºC. In 1976, the island’s lowest recorded temperature for that date was -6ºC.

Let’s see if we can stay hot and tackle the October 26 record of 21.5ºC, set in 2012.

The agency is forecasting a 40% chance of showers this afternoon and a high of 23ºC which will “feel like” 28ºC.

Enjoy the mini-surge of heat while you can, much more seasonal temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week to cap off the month.

And looking further down the line, AccuWeather’s long-term Montreal winter forecast is calling for some comfort from snow this year.

The weather agency says that due to an orientation of a jet stream and the climatological phenomenon known as La Niña, some Canadian areas will bear the brunt of stormy winter weather while other areas could experience a break on their heating bills.

AccuWeather is predicting that Montreal will fall in the latter category.

Longtime AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson — who has spent decades forecasting the weather in Canada — has put together AccuWeather’s annual winter forecast for the country, detailing what Canadians can expect for the upcoming season.

That doesn’t mean Quebecers should cancel their winter ski trips up north. The meteorologist noted that “more snow days” than normal are predicted for northern Quebec and “near-to above-normal” natural snow conditions are expected for ski country across eastern Canada.

Specifically in Montreal, Anderson says residents can expect more mixed precipitation-type of storms due to the episodes of mild air that are forecast to persist throughout the winter.

Until then, enjoy a mid-week hot one as Wednesday is expected to bring five hours of sunshine.