That’s all folks, the end is nigh. Store those shorts and tees in the closet. Summertime in Montreal will have to wait until 2023.

Summer will bid au revoir on Thursday, and we’ll welcome in fall and sweater weather before we have to worry about that scary “W” word in December.

With only a few days’ worth of summertime left in Montreal, here’s how Mother Nature plans to send off the season.

According to The Weather Network, Wednesday — the last full day of summer — is forecast to feel like 21ºC with nighttime highs sticking around 15ºC.

Sunshine hours will drop down to four hours on Thursday, but the first official weekend of fall is expected to bring longer periods of sun and highs of 19ºC.

According to the weather agency, Quebecers can expect extended periods of pleasant “warmer-than-normal” fall weather throughout the end of September and October. However, November could bring “a taste of early winter weather” with significant snow.

“As with Ontario, this year we expect fewer storms than usual for Quebec. Those we do see, however, could still deliver strong winds and heavy rain,” The Weather Network stated.

Precipitation totals could also be high during the upcoming season. Meteorologists are continually keeping an eye on the heightened risk for heavy rain from the remnants of tropical systems across southern and eastern parts of Quebec.

With fall on the way, be sure to have all of these local spots in the back pocket for primetime fall foliage views.

Happy last few hours of summer, Montreal. It was a slice.