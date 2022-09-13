"Warmer than normal": The full fall forecast for Quebec is out

The Weather Network has released a full fall forecast for each Canadian province, and Quebec is in for a bit of a weather ride as we make our way into the autumn season.

According to the forecast, Quebecers can expect extended periods of pleasant “warmer-than-normal” fall weather throughout September and October. However, November could bring “a taste of early winter weather” with significant snow.

“As with Ontario, this year we expect fewer storms than usual for Quebec. Those we do see, however, could still deliver strong winds and heavy rain,” TWN stated.

Precipitation totals could also be high during the upcoming season. Meteorologists are continually keeping an eye on the heightened risk for heavy rain from the remnants of tropical systems across southern and eastern parts of Quebec.

When it comes to the national fall forecast, TWN expects that much of the country will experience fewer-than-normal fall storms.

“However, the storms that do occur could still pack quite a punch, and both coasts have an elevated risk for excessive rainfall events,” it added.

With files from Daily Hive’s Laine Mitchell