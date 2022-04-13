30 mm of rain could fall in Montreal throughout the day today

The midweek is expected to be pretty wet and rainy in Montreal as up to 30 millimetres of rainfall is in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal and its surrounding areas, calling for the potential of “heavy downpours” and “localized flooding” in low-lying areas.

“Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres are expected over the region beginning today,” says the alert. “Some areas could receive up to 40 millimetres locally.”

The weather agency says the alert could end on Thursday but cautions “flash floods” and “water pooling on roads” remain a possibility.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada says these warnings are issued when “significant” rainfall is expected. The agency also urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.

Across Quebec, 14 areas are under Rainfall Warnings including the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Pontiac, and Témiscamingue.

Special Weather Statements are in effect for three regions (Abitibi, Beauce, and Mauricie) calling for a “trough of low pressure” that will bring rain for the next few days.

Montreal’s end-of-week and weekend forecast is calling for rain from Thursday through to Saturday followed by a cloudy Sunday of 7ºC weather.