Get these scrumptious Montreal-made cookies shipped right to your door

If you’re in the Montreal metropolitan area and you’re craving sweets, a pair of baker twins have just the cure for you: decadent, gooey cookies.

The Coookie Twins are fraternal twins from Montreal who operate out of their own home-based cookie bakery.

Each batch is made with high-quality ingredients and ship across Montreal, Quebec, and parts of Ottawa.

While speaking with Daily Hive, The Coookie Twins (Amanda and Sarah) say they’ve entered high season and are firing up waves of delicious cookies, in time for Easter weekend.

The twins ship out orders of small-batch cookies on Mondays only and delivering usually takes between a day or two. For cookie monsters in the rest of Quebec and Ontario, shipment usually arrives within two or three days.

Pick-ups are available on Fridays and Saturdays only, and their address is shared in confirmation emails.

The twins say they “disagree on just about everything” other than their mutual love for cookies.

The twins’ top sellers include their three-flavour one-dozen variety pack, “cookie doh,” and Cadbury Mini Eggs cookies. Other options include chocolate chip Nutella, Biscoff cookie butter, chewy chocolate chunk, carrot cake, inside out, and peanut butter Reese’s.

Prices range from $33 to $38, and the bakers offer gluten-free options as well.

The sister recommend eating their treats warm by popping them in the oven for two to three minutes at 350ºF or a quick 10-second microwave zap.

