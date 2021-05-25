10 gorgeous waterfront apartments for rent in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Imagine being able to wake up to the Saint Lawrence River every morning. As the weather starts to heat up, the historic river is as endearing as ever. If you’re in the market for a new spot, here are a handful of waterfront apartments for rent in Montreal.

Considering you’re so close to the river, these places range from pretty pricey per month, but there’s a couple of steals included as well.

Courtesy of Centris, here are some waterfront properties for rent that should be on your radar.

Click through each entry’s link to see more details, pictures, and pricing.

This six-room, 820 sq ft spot has indoor parking, a sauna, pool, gym, and timeless views of the Saint Lawrence River thanks to beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows.

This spacious condo in Old Montreal is situated in the prestigious waterfront Heritage Building and has enticing common spaces that include an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, pool room, gym, and outdoor terrace that includes BBQs.

The unit for rent is 946 sq ft, has one bedroom, and a newly renovated bathroom.

Mere feet away from the Lachine Canal, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in St-Henri is 1,154 sq ft in size and was built in 2007.

When it comes to waterfront property, this 912 sq ft, 10-room spot in Hochelaga is a solid find.

This cozy 825 sq ft spot on Île-des-Soeurs is almost hanging over the water, meaning you’ll never get tired of the river’s constant water flow.

This high-end building in the Old Port has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and magnificent views of the Saint Lawrence River and the timeless Montreal Clock Tower

It’s 1,456 sq ft in space, has an indoor pool, spa, gym, wine cellar, and two-car garage. Plus, you’re almost on the actual river.

This luxurious 2,895 sq ft spot has panoramic views of both Old Monreal and the Saint Lawrence River. The three-bedroom spot is pricey, but it has tennis and squash courts, indoor and outdoor saltwater swimming pool, fireplace, and two-car garage.

This quaint spot on Île-des-Soeurs has gorgeous views of the water, has three rooms, and is decently priced at under $1,800 a month.

This eight-room spot on Île-des-Soeurs has an indoor common space pool, sauna, hot tub, and 742 sq ft unit is a stone’s throw away from the river.

Entertain in style and ease at this breathtaking waterfront residence, Le Vistal. The unit has plenty of windows and sunlight, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open concept floor plan, wood floors, and 360-degree views of the water and downtown Montreal.