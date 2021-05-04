Here's what a $500k home looks like across Montreal boroughs (PHOTOS)

You can’t beat the old adage, “location, location, location” when it comes to owning property. Sometimes a home in one area won’t be anything like a similarly priced house in another.

We’re taking a look at how $500,000 homes vary across different boroughs in Montreal. Maybe you want to dish out half a million to be closer to downtown? Or you want to drop $500k to live more spaciously in the West Island.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average Montreal home price (as of April 2021) is $434,000, meaning $500,000 is just above average.

With that said, let’s see how houses range across different boroughs in the city for roughly the same price, according to Centris.ca.

Click through each home’s link to see more photos, details, and realtor contact information.

This 9-bedroom 2-storey condo in Côte-Saint-Luc was built in 1977, has a newly renovated kitchen, a skylight, indoor parking, and a backyard.

This 5-room bungalow was built in 1910 and is a bit of a fixer-upper for people with a hand in construction. At 1,887 sq ft, this property is valued high because it’s a block away from Maisonneuve Park and the Botanical Garden.

This 3-bedroom spot comes on a 1000 sq ft lot with a driveway. Built in 1925, it has a really charming backyard. It’s walkable to the waterfront and all of Rue Wellington’s shops, cafes, restaurants .

This 10-room home in Pierrefonds is on the market for just under $540,000. It was built in 2003, has a very spacious backyard without any rear neighbours, a fully finished basement, parking spot, garage, and totals 5,198 square feet in size.

This 2-bedroom condo has a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, a renovated bathroom, a balcony, and is within walking distance to Parc Lafontaine and Metro Beaudry.

This 2-bedroom spot on Avenue Oxford in NDG is just under $500,000. It totes a balcony, an indoor parking spot, and a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom. It was built in 2008 with a total of 789 square feet of space.

This light-filled and fully renovated 3rd-floor condo in Le Plateau is an open concept design with plenty of outdoor options, including two balconies and a rooftop patio. The building itself is steps away from Mont-Royal and the neighbourhood’s collection of shops, cafes, restaurants, and transit options.

This 7-room 2-storey house in LaSalle is on the market boasting two bathrooms, a powder room, renovated basement, and spacious backyard.

This condo is in the heart of Old Montreal, has two bedrooms, wood floors, an open concept kitchen, and the building has a depanneur, its own gym, and a rooftop terrace.

This 11-room property was built in 1951, sits atop 4,000 sq ft of land, has a 2-car driveway, a garage, a big backyard, and three storeys (including a basement).

This house was built in 1860, has eleven rooms, a spacious backyard, two parking spots, and 4,832 sq ft of space spread across three floors. It’s close to John Abbott College, Highway 20 and 40, and is a ten-minute drive from the Trudeau Airport.

This 2-storey home was built in 1945 and was renovated completely in 2016. It has a 2-car parking spot, spacious backyard, two bedrooms, and sits on a 4,774 sq ft lot.