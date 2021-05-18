Montreal apartments for rent with balconies for less than $1,000 a month

As the spring, and eventually, summertime weather starts to make its way to Montreal, it might be time to consider moving to a spot that has a balcony.

Because being locked up in a balcony-less apartment in the winter is fine but when the weather is nice, it’s not.

Here are a collection of homes around Montreal that have a couple of things going their way: a balcony and it’s less than $1,000 a month.

Click the link for each listing to get more information, pictures, and even some offering move-in incentives.

This building in Ville St-Laurent offers newly renovated three- and four and half-bedroom, both with balconies. Located near Côte-Vertu Metro Station, the Navarin is an 81-unit apartment building located near Saint-Laurent and Vanier Cegep, CLSC, with quick access to Highways 15 and 40 and a few minutes from Place-Vertu Shopping Mall.

This one-bedroom in Saint-Laurent is offering move-in incentives, including the third month of rent for free. There’s also a pool if you really want to cool off when it’s hot.

Conveniently located in Cote-des-Neiges, this home is situated between two metro stations, Villa-Maria and Snowdon, which means residents can be anywhere in the city in minutes. Take a stroll down the nearby Monkland where you will find popular local dining and shopping options at every turn.

Heck, you can even see it from the balcony.

This one-bedroom spot in Saint Laurent offers heating and hydro as part of its monthly rent and has a street-facing balcony.

In the heart of the downtown, steps from Concordia University, this spot is ideal for the student who wants to spend nice days soaking up views of downtown. The one-bedroom is moderately priced considering its prime location.

This unit in Hochelaga includes hot water, electricity, Wi-Fi, a fridge and stove, and balcony, for a smooth $1,000 a month.