Here is Montreal's average apartment size per borough

If you’re on the hunt for an apartment in Montreal, it might be worth knowing which boroughs have the biggest places.

Because you know, sometimes size does matter.

In an email with Daily Hive, Rentals.ca shared the average apartment and condo size across the island. The information, courtesy of Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc., says Montreal’s average apartment size is 882 sq ft, and condos hover around 844 sq ft.

According to the real estate companies, Saint-Henri has the largest apartments (at just under 1,000 sq ft), and Park Extension has the most sizable condos, averaging over 1,000 sq ft.

It’s no surprise downtown Montreal has the smallest average apartment at just over 700 sq ft.

Here’s how Montreal’s apartments and condos break down per borough, in square footage, in descending order based on condo sizes.