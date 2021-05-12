Here is Montreal's average apartment size per borough
If you’re on the hunt for an apartment in Montreal, it might be worth knowing which boroughs have the biggest places.
Because you know, sometimes size does matter.
In an email with Daily Hive, Rentals.ca shared the average apartment and condo size across the island. The information, courtesy of Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc., says Montreal’s average apartment size is 882 sq ft, and condos hover around 844 sq ft.
- See also:
According to the real estate companies, Saint-Henri has the largest apartments (at just under 1,000 sq ft), and Park Extension has the most sizable condos, averaging over 1,000 sq ft.
It’s no surprise downtown Montreal has the smallest average apartment at just over 700 sq ft.
Here’s how Montreal’s apartments and condos break down per borough, in square footage, in descending order based on condo sizes.
|Borough
|Average condo size
|Average apartment size
|Parc-Extension
|1,065 sq ft
|791 sq ft
|Mile End
|1,030 sq ft
|966 sq ft
|Verdun
|1,014 sq ft
|824 sq ft
|McGill Ghetto
|979 sq ft
|648 sq ft
|Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|944 sq ft
|967 sq ft
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|942 sq ft
|909 sq ft
|Outremont
|938 sq ft
|914 sq ft
|Plateau Mont-Royal
|909 sq ft
|997 sq ft
|Ahuntsic-Cartierville
|906 sq ft
|812 sq ft
|Lachine
|901 sq ft
|977 sq ft
|Nun’s Island
|863 sq ft
|792 sq ft
|Côte-des-Neiges
|841 sq ft
|824 sq ft
|Ville-Émard
|816 sq ft
|821 sq ft
|Lasalle
|810 sq ft
|887 sq ft
|Villeray
|790 sq ft
|939 sq ft
|Centre-Sud
|778 sq ft
|728 sq ft
|Pointe-Saint-Charles
|779 sq ft
|777 sq ft
|Saint-Henri
|751 sq ft
|972 sq ft
|Saint Laurent
|749 sq ft
|933 sq ft
|La Petite-Patrie
|748 sq ft
|961 sq ft
|Old Montreal
|716 sq ft
|708 sq ft
|Ville Marie
|702 sq ft
|707 sq ft
sq ftsq ft