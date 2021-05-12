Real EstateMontreal HomesUrbanized

Here is Montreal's average apartment size per borough

May 12 2021, 7:31 am
Pascale Gueret/Shutterstock

If you’re on the hunt for an apartment in Montreal, it might be worth knowing which boroughs have the biggest places.

Because you know, sometimes size does matter.

In an email with Daily Hive, Rentals.ca shared the average apartment and condo size across the island. The information, courtesy of Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc., says Montreal’s average apartment size is 882 sq ft, and condos hover around 844 sq ft.

According to the real estate companies, Saint-Henri has the largest apartments (at just under 1,000 sq ft), and Park Extension has the most sizable condos, averaging over 1,000 sq ft.

It’s no surprise downtown Montreal has the smallest average apartment at just over 700 sq ft.

Here’s how Montreal’s apartments and condos break down per borough, in square footage, in descending order based on condo sizes.

Borough Average condo size Average apartment size
Parc-Extension 1,065 sq ft 791 sq ft
Mile End 1,030 sq ft 966 sq ft
Verdun 1,014 sq ft 824 sq ft
McGill Ghetto 979 sq ft 648 sq ft
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 944 sq ft 967 sq ft
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 942 sq ft 909 sq ft
Outremont 938 sq ft 914 sq ft
Plateau Mont-Royal 909 sq ft 997 sq ft
Ahuntsic-Cartierville 906 sq ft 812 sq ft
Lachine 901 sq ft 977 sq ft
Nun’s Island 863 sq ft 792 sq ft
Côte-des-Neiges 841 sq ft 824 sq ft
Ville-Émard 816 sq ft 821 sq ft
Lasalle 810 sq ft 887 sq ft
Villeray 790 sq ft 939 sq ft
Centre-Sud 778 sq ft 728 sq ft
Pointe-Saint-Charles 779 sq ft 777 sq ft
Saint-Henri 751 sq ft 972 sq ft
Saint Laurent 749 sq ft 933 sq ft
La Petite-Patrie 748 sq ft 961 sq ft
Old Montreal 716 sq ft 708 sq ft
Ville Marie 702 sq ft 707 sq ft
