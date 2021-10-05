Head to these Montreal shops for all of your Thanksgiving needs

Above all else, Thanksgiving is about being with your loved ones.

With many around town excited about the return of large gatherings, there is all the more reason to celebrate.

But we all know that a proper feast is what turns a good turkey dinner into a great one. So if you’re going to go all out for the most celebrated dinner of the year, you might as well do it right.

Lucky for you, Montreal is filled with tons of authentic and fresh butcher shops, bakeries, and markets.

Here are some of our go-to spots.

Butcher shops

What would “Turkey Day” be without quality meats?

This year, instead of taking your chances at the supermarket, get to know your local butcher instead. They’ll teach you a whole lot about how to prepare different cuts along with what to pair them with. You won’t go wrong with any of these places.

Grinder Butcher Shop Known as one of the finest butcher shops in the city, Grinder is located near its Notre Dame restaurant of the same name. From traditional meats to high-end gourmet cuts, you will surely find what you're looking for here. Address: 1654 Notre-Dame St W

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 9 am – 7 pm; Thursday to Saturday, 9 am – 9 pm

Les Viandes McCormack This timeless mom-and-pop shop has been around for decades. They specialize in grain-fed, quality poultry, which includes — you guessed it — turkey. Address: 1654 Notre-Dame St W

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Thursday to Saturday, 9 am – 9 pm

Charcuterie Fairmount Run by Hungarians, this establishment is a true gathering place for immigrants of this country, selling specialty and imported meat products. Address: 3833 St Laurent Boulevard, Montreal

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Thursday to Friday, 9 am – 6pm; Saturday, 8 am – 5 pm;

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Thursday to Friday, 9 am – 6pm; Saturday, 8 am – 5 pm;

Cheese shops

Some good cheese as a side dish or appetizer can really elevate your meal. It’s important to note that everyone makes extra room for Thanksgiving, so there’s no need to worry about your guests eating too much before the main event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fromagerie Atwater (@fromagerie_atwater)

An institution in Montreal, La Fromagerie Atwater offers an unparalleled selection of cheeses and has a staff that is able to give you recommendations for any meal, wine, or snack.

Address: 134 avenue Atwater

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Vieille Europe (@vieille_europe)

With over 200 types of cheese, this popular gourmet shop also features cured meats and locally imported goods.

Address: 3855 Boulevard St Laurent

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Coulombe (@maitrecorbeaufromagerie)

Maître Corbeau Fromagerie offers 250 varieties of cheese, charcuterie, beers, and cider, all from Quebec.

Address: 5101 rue Chambord

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 am – 6:30 pm; Thursday – Friday, 8:30 am – 8 pm; Saturday, 8:30 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 8:30 am – 5 pm

Bakeries

A good dessert is what really makes or breaks a meal, and you don’t want to leave your guests with a bad taste in their mouth (pun intended).

Sometimes it’s best to play it safe and leave the seasonal sweets to the experts. You’ve got enough on your plate already (no pun intended).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive et Gourmando (@olive_et_gourmando)

This famous Old Port bakery offers everything from paninis to chia pudding bowls. While their regular breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus have some pretty great dishes, it’s the homemade baked goods that really shine at Olive et Gourmando.

Address: 351 Rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montreal

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasticceria Alati-Caserta (@alaticaserta)

Fittingly located in Little Italy, Alati Caserta sells amaretti cookies, cannolis, and rum baba that are so good you will be instantly transported to the Amalfi Coast.

Address: 277 Rue Dante, Montreal

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 10 am – 5 pm; Thursday to Friday, 10 am – 6 pm; Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gâteaulogie (@gateaulogie)

Gateaulogie is a more recent addition to Montreal’s Outremont neighbourhood. This bakery is a proper cake shop, creating breath-taking cakes for all occasions from weddings to baby showers. Gateaulogie also has a small cafe that serves up unbelievably delicious cupcakes and cookies all day long.

Address: 1273 Van Horne Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 11 am – 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

One-stop shops

If you’re a little pressed for a time or just don’t feel like doing a tour-de-ville, Montreal’s two main markets are excellent one-stop shops.

Marché Atwater This specialty market carries a range of gourmet items like olive oils, balsamic vinegars, spices & dried fruits. There's also plenty of fresh, seasonal produce to go around. Address: 138 Atwater Avenue Hours: Mon day to Friday, 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Jean-Talon (@marchejeantalon)

As one of the oldest markets in the city, this hotspot features many vendors selling produce, meats, cheeses, fish & baked goods.

Address: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 8 am – 5 pm