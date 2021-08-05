5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, August 5

We’re almost done with the first full week of August and there are plenty of things to do in Montreal today.

Just in case you want it to feel like Friday gets here a bit faster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voiles en Voiles (@voilesenvoiles)

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Thursday, August 5

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coup Sur (@coupsur)

With baseball/softball season in full swing (pun very much intended), check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.

Coup Sûr has six pitching machines, all throwing at various speeds, and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.

They offer stellar deals at both the pro shop and the batting cages, since baseball/softball are synonymous with summer. When: Thursday, August 5

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 3835 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval

Price: 1 token (20 pitches): $5.75/ 5 token special (100 pitches): $23.00

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Safari (@parcsafari)

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

Swap out those squirrels for lions, great deal…

When: Thursday, August 5

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle

Price: $16 to $41, available online

If heading to an actual course is too much, check out an indoor mini-putt spot right downtown.

Putting Edge is an indoor mini-putt course that (besides having a great name), glows in the dark. Every hole has Canadian-based trivia questions, plus the venue has an arcade and they serve alcohol. Need we say more?

When: Thursday, August 5

Time: 10 am to 1 am

Where: 1259 rue Guy

Price: $11.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSF (@ksf_montreal)

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

When: Thursday, August 5

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection