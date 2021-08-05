5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, August 5
We’re almost done with the first full week of August and there are plenty of things to do in Montreal today.
Just in case you want it to feel like Friday gets here a bit faster.
Voiles en Voiles
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
When: Thursday, August 5
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
Coup Sûr
With baseball/softball season in full swing (pun very much intended), check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.
Coup Sûr has six pitching machines, all throwing at various speeds, and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.
Parc Safari
Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!
Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.
They also have live shows and amusement park rides.
Swap out those squirrels for lions, great deal…
When: Thursday, August 5
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle
Price: $16 to $41, available online
Putting Edge
Putting Edge is an indoor mini-putt course that (besides having a great name), glows in the dark. Every hole has Canadian-based trivia questions, plus the venue has an arcade and they serve alcohol. Need we say more?
Stand Up Paddleboarding
Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.
SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.
When: Thursday, August 5
Time: Varies per selection
Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection