The top 5 best espresso spots to try in Montreal

There is nothing quite like a good espresso to get you going. Fast, efficient, and flavourful are just some of the qualities that come from coffee in its most sophisticated form.

So whether you take it first thing in the morning, or as a digestivo with sambuca, espresso fans can relish the fact that Montreal has more than its fair share of places to enjoy ‘un bel caffè’. Here are some of our favourites.

Although Mano Cornuto based its decor on the traditional Italian sports bar, don’t let that fool you. This upscale wine bar/restaurant takes quality seriously. That same high standard is applied to their deliciously bitter coffee, served in their signature red cups.

Address: 988 Ottawa Street, Downtown

Hours: 9 am – 10 pm

Since its opening in 1970, Olimpico has become a city favourite for great desserts and even better coffee. Over the years, it has developed a cult following, with many of its customers becoming regulars. It is the perfect spot to get your morning pick-me-up or just to enjoy an afternoon lounging session. Extra points for their affogato!

Address: 124 St. Viateur Ouest, Mile End

Hours: 6 am – 12 am

Is it an architectural wonder? Is it a workspace? Is it a café? The answer to all three is yes. Crew Collective Café, located in the Royal Bank of Canada’s former headquarters, is probably the most stunning espresso spot in the entire city, and luckily their coffee is pretty darn good too.

Address: 360 Rue Saint-Jacques

Hours: 7 am – 7 pm

Clarke really has the whole package when it comes to café criteria: delicious food, outstanding service, tasteful decor, and delicious coffee. Stop by and ask Frank to make you one of his famous cortados. You won’t regret it.

Address: 483 Centre Street, Point-Saint-Charles

Hours: 8 am – 5 pm

With locally roasted beans and a traditional Italian coffee bar set up, Mercanti has become a friendly neighbourhood favourite in NDG. Delicious aromas hit you upon entering the little nook, transporting you to your own little caffeinated vacation.

Address: 6128 Monkland Avenue, NDG

Hours: 7 am – 6 pm