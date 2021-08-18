5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, August 18

Trying to have fun in August is like making plans on a Sunday. While there are still good times to be had, you know the dreaded work week (or in this case, cooling of the temperatures) is quickly approaching.

So why not savour every fleeting moment of warm weather before the cold front makes its way to Montreal?

There’s still plenty of activities to do around town, and we’re here to give you some ideas of how to spend that precious time.

Walk Walk Dance is a new musical installation that allows walkers and bikers to play music with your feet (or wheels). Designed as a temporary installation by the same company behind the famous 21 Balançoires, come try to make some music and feel like you’re from that scene in Big.

When: From now until September 6

Time: 24/7

Where: Place des Arts Esplanade

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucile ☀️ (@lu.lfbv)

Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire back in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: August 16 – 22

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

One of Montreal’s flagship summertime festivals officially returned last week.

The ninth edition of MURAL Fest kicked off in The Plateau and will hang around until Sunday.

MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians who collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Boulevard Saint-Laurent.

After going virtual last year, MURAL Fest is returning with real-life events including live music, block parties, and of course artists covering walls, streets, and parking lots in fresh paint from internationally renowned artists.