Some delicious Montreal late-night snack spots open after last call

You know the feeling. The bar flicks its lights on, and suddenly the music dies down. It’s closing time, but you’re still up for fun, and now your stomach starts to rumble…

Luckily, if you live in Montreal, you’ve got an abundance of food options at your disposal. And quality isn’t sacrificed just because it’s late. Many restaurants here embrace the late-night crowd, serving quality eats that keep the good time going.

So be sure to follow our list of Montreal restaurants to check out after last call. A visit to one may even turn out to be the highlight of your night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gibeau Orange Julep (@gibeauorangejulep)



The world’s largest orange dome is a pretty iconic afterparty meeting spot if you ask us. Their menu is an array of greasy goodness that includes hot dogs, poutines, and burgers. Don’t forget to get a side of their one-of-a-kind beverage as well.

Address: 7700 Decarie Blvd,

Closes at: 3 am (open 24/7 in the summer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resto Bar Le Majestique (@lemajestique)



This upscale cocktail bar and oyster house keep its kitchen open until 2 am. Getting there is simple as it’s just a short walk from the St Laurent clubbing district. Their creative seafood dishes will enthrall you, but the real masterpiece is their foot-long hot dog topped with fried leek coleslaw, apple, cabbage, and mustard.

Address: 4105 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Closes at: 4 pm – 3 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTL | KENZA. F | (@kenza_kenza)



Al-Taib’s healthy and delicious Lebanese cuisine is not what you would expect to find in the middle of the night. But luckily, the college student hot spot is open all night long. This place is truly one of a kind. Where else are you going to find good hummus dip or tabbouleh salad at that time?

Address: 2125 Rue Guy

Closes at: Never

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Banquise (@restolabanquise)



What would a night out in Montreal be without proper poutine? La Banquise happens to be one of the best in town. And lucky for you night owls, this gravy train never stops, serving up Quebec’s delicious delicacy at all hours of the night!

Address: 994, Rachel E

Closes at: Never

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteMontreal (@tastemontreal)



Located in the heart of the city’s Chinatown district, Maison VIP has some of the best Chinese food in town. And when it’s 3 am, there are not many places that will make you some stir fry or General Tso chicken this good. Don’t be surprised if this becomes your go-to afterparty spot.

Address: 1077 Clarke

Closes at: 3:30 am