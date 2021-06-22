The best places to go wine tasting around Montreal
It’s officially summertime in Montreal, which means you should have some vineyards and wine-tasting spots on your radar.
If you’re looking for local vineyards, the Eastern Townships is a great place to start. The Brome-Missiquoi wine route extends across 140 kilometres, consists of 20 wineries (including some of the oldest in Quebec) and is responsible for producing 60% of the province’s local wines.
Open from now until November, here are a handful of wine tasting (and cider) spots you should check out this summer.
- See also:
Clos Saragnat
View this post on Instagram
Clos Saragnat is a certified organic winery in Durham, Quebec and they offer one-hour tasting tours, which include the tasting of three products for just $10.
Vignoble Chapelle Ste-Agnès
View this post on Instagram
This vineyard in Sutton has a must-see underground wine cellar and tasting halls that will transport you to the old European wineries.
Group tours usually go for $20 to $30 per person.
Vignoble Bromont
View this post on Instagram
Vignoble Bromont offers a collection of more than 35 different wines to taste and constant breathtaking views of the Eastern Townships.
Le Domaine des Côtes d’Ardoise
View this post on Instagram
From ciders, red wine, white, and rosé, Le Domaine des Côtes d’Ardoise has been hosting wine tastings every summer since 1980, and this one will be no different.
Château de cartes, vignoble et cidrerie
View this post on Instagram
This family-oriented vineyard and cider house offer a giant estate where you can taste sparkling wines, white, grey, red wine, fortified and ice wine, sparkling cider, and ice cider.
Relax on the estate’s large outdoor terrace and overlook the entire vineyard.
Union Libre Cidre & Vin
View this post on Instagram
This winery and cider house in Durham offers inexpensive tasting and tours that range from under $10 per person.
Toss in their cheese tasting package and you’re in for a delightful stay.
Vignoble de la Bauge
View this post on Instagram
Vineyards, wine and cider tasting, plus a petting zoo? What else do you need?
Vignoble Domaine Bresee
View this post on Instagram
With 255-acres of vineyards, the Vignoble Domaine Bresee consists of a beautiful blend of old stone walls and solar panels.
The high-end wine ranges from $240 a bottle to $600 and wine tasting can be done in a day or weekend, with guests staying at the gorgeous chalet on-site.
Domaine du Ridge
View this post on Instagram
Domaine du Ridge offers a large terrace, wine tasting, group events, and grape stomping. Because to know wine, you really got to get your feet into it.