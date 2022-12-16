Bring it on: Up to 20 cm of snow expected to fall in Montreal over next 24 hours

In case you haven’t looked outside, Montreal’s slow start to a snowy winter is no more.

A low-pressure system has moved up the eastern American seaboard and has blanketed the city with a wallop of snow.

And it seems like we’re just getting started.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Montreal metro area, calling for up to 20 cm of powder to fall throughout Friday.

The agency expects “snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres by Saturday afternoon.”

The agency asks people to adjust their “driving with changing road conditions.” Specifically, visibility “may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The federal weather agency issues snowfall warnings when “significant snowfall is expected.”

Updated at just after 4 am on Friday, the alert is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area