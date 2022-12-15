Weather alert: Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal area

With over 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall between Friday and Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has officially issued a weather alert for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Quebec City

The snowfall warning urges people in these regions to be on the lookout for “adverse weather conditions” and take “necessary safety precautions.”

According to the ECCC forecast, light snow is expected to begin falling on Thursday night as temperatures hover around the 0° C mark. Heavier snow is expected to come down as early as Friday morning. The snow is expected to “accumulate quickly and make travel difficult.”

If you’re planning to travel on Friday, “take more time and be extra cautious,” says the agency.

Snowfall amounts are expected to reach nearly 20 cm between Friday and Saturday.

At the end of November, The Weather Network released its early winter weather forecast for the province, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most of Quebec.

Specifically, the weather agency dives into what meteorologists are forecasting from December to February, and it seems like we’re in for plenty of cold and snow.

The Weather Network says a “strong start” to the winter season is anticipated, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” in the cards across “most of” Quebec.

The agency credits the sudden switch of winter weather patterns to La Niña for the third year in a row.