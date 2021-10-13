Montreal ranked one of the top smart cities in the world

Montreal was just ranked among the smartest cities in the world, and our business tech infrastructure has placed us in the top 3.

The 2021 Global Smart City Index (Cities of the Future Study), conducted by EasyPark Group, looked at thousands of cities around the world and ranked them based on citizens’ digital life, mobility innovation, business tech infrastructure and environmental footprint.

Montreal ranked 17th overall in the “metropolitan areas with populations over 3 million people” category. London, England ranked first, New York came in second, and San Francisco placed third.

The categories each assessed a variety of things in the city. Digital life looked at how Montrealers and their government adopted new technologies, how innovative healthcare in the city is, and our tech education.

Mobility innovation looked at things like parking innovation, traffic management and clean transport. Montreal ranked 26 out of 50 in this section, which may not come as a surprise for those Montrealers spending hours a day looking for parking spots.

Business tech infrastructure looked at things like accepting e-payments, business innovation, and internet connectivity where Montreal ranked 3rd for e-payments.

Finally, sustainability looked at how cities used green energy, green buildings, waste management and climate response. Montreal ranked fourth for green energy.

Montreal wasn’t the only Canadian city to make the list. Toronto came in 12th in the same population category as Montreal. Vancouver placed 14th in the 600,000 to 3 million population category, and Quebec City ranked 26th.

With files from Daily Hive’s Brooke Taylor