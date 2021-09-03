10 everyday things that were invented right here in Quebec

When we think of the great inventors of the world, people like Da Vinci, Edison, and Tesla come to mind. But contrary to what some may believe, innovation is everywhere — like right here in Quebec.

So many things that we come across in our day-to-day lives got their origins in la belle province.

Here’s a list of 10 things that you may not have known were invented in Quebec.

Hockey

In 2008, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) officially declared that the first game of organized ice hockey was played in Montreal in the late 19th century. The first official list of hockey rules was published by the Montreal Gazette in 1877.

Suddenly, the Habs being the oldest and most storied franchise in the sport makes a ton of sense.

When: 1875

Where: Montreal

Trivial Pursuit

After being inspired by the success of Scrabble, Chris Haney, the then-photo editor at the Montreal Gazette got together with a fellow journalist and thought up this beloved Hasbro game.

When: 1979

Where: Montreal

Plexiglass

We’ve been seeing this material just about everywhere these days. But did you know that it was first constructed in a McGill University laboratory?

When: 1931

Where: Montreal

Telephone Handset

Before watchmaker Cyrille Duquet was around, you needed two hands to operate a telephone, one for the speaker, and one for the microphone. Duquette didn’t stop after this breakthrough though, as he eventually developed one of the world’s first telephone lines. It ran from his store to a nearby university.

When: 1878

Where: Quebec City

Poutine

Ok, this one’s pretty obvious. Still worth bragging about though.

The legend goes that restaurateur Fernand Lachance first combined the curds, fries, and gravy at the request of a customer. Lachance’s combination quickly gained popularity throughout the province, and the rest is history.

When: 1950s

Where: First popularized in Warwick, near Victoriaville

Peanut Butter

Although many have been credited with inventing this delicious recipe, the earliest known creator was Montreal chemist and pharmacist Marcellus Gilmore Edson, who patented his peanut paste recipe before anyone else.

When: 1884

Where: Montreal

Child safe medicine caps

Dr. Henri Breault came up with the Palm N’ Turn technology found on medicine bottles after opening the Poison Control Center at Hôtel-Dieu Hospital. His invention saved countless lives. As a result, Dr. Breault was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame in 1997

When: 1967

Where: Montreal

IMAX

At Expo 67, three films by Canadian directors were displayed on giant movie theatre screens, leading to the creation of IMAX projection, a technology that is now used in theatres around the world.

When: 1967

Where: Montreal

Snowshoes

Archaeological evidence suggests that snowshoes were first constructed and used by the indigenous peoples of Quebec over 4,000 years ago. Snowshoeing has become a traditional Canadian pastime since the mid-1800s.

When: Between 4,000 and 6,000 years ago

Where: Rural Quebec

Epilepsy Treatment

Dr. Wilder Penfield revolutionized neurology as we know it when he pioneered the “Montreal Procedure” with epilepsy patients. Along with his revolutionary treatment that destroyed the cells where seizures originated, Penfield also progressed the study of neuroscience as a whole

When: 1930

Where: Montreal